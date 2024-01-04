Content
Mother charged with abduction in Montreal that set off Amber Alert

The child had been reported missing Tuesday morning from her maternal grandparents' home in Montreal's Lachine district.

The case is expected to return to court Thursday

Montreal Courthouse building sign, exterior view
The woman's identity is protected by a publication ban. (Charles Contant/CBC )

Quebec's Crown prosecutor's office says the mother of a one-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Tuesday has been charged with abduction.

Spokesperson Audrey Roy-Cloutier confirmed the 18-year-old woman appeared in court in Montreal on Wednesday and was charged with breaking and entering and abduction.

Police arrested the mother after the pair were found safe just after 2 a.m. Wednesday in an unspecified location in northwestern Montreal.

Roy-Cloutier says the prosecution is objecting to the release of the woman, whose identity is protected by a publication ban.

The case is expected to return to court on Thursday.

