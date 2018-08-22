Montreal 'mobility squad' will have the power to issue fines in effort to ease traffic woes

In an effort to ease Montrealers' traffic woes, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has launched a mobility squad that can issue fines, remove illegal construction barriers and communicate directly with those who are responsible for roadwork and closures.

The team has been in the works since June 2018, and is tasked with quickly intervening to solve traffic problems and improve circulation in the city, Plante said.

"We understand that there's a lot of construction throughout the city. There are traffic jams that we can avoid and we are there with the mobility squad to find solutions to make your life easier."

It comes as Montrealers brace for an increase in traffic as a result of continuing work on the Décarie Expressway, Turcot Interchange and the Champlain Bridge.

On top of that, work related to construction of the new light-rail train network (REM) will begin next month.

The mobility squad will consist of six people, all existing borough inspectors, according to the city.

They'll be on duty from Monday to Friday, 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Five of them will be on the road for morning rush hour, three for the Ville-Marie borough, one for the Plateau-Mont-Royal and one for the Southwest. One more inspector will take the afternoon shift.

Squad members are intended to be the liaison between Montreal's road camera surveillance network, emergency, police and fire services, and the City of Montreal.

The squad also has the power to also issue fines.

Drivers could be slapped with a ticket if they are illegally parked or double-parked and causing congestion.

If a construction company is found to be in violation of its permit, inspectors could hand out fines ranging from $400 to $1,000.

The squad could also dismantle construction sites that aren't in operation.

Before a construction project that affects city roads gets underway, the mobility squad will meet with the company and inform them of all the city roadwork rules.

"What we are proposing is a very concrete tool to make sure that we can fix some problems before it becomes a huge problem for car drivers and truck drivers," Plante said.

The Quebec government said last week it will invest $500,000 in the mobility squad.

