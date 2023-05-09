Montreal police ask for help locating missing mentally impaired man

Montreal police are asking for the public's help in finding Michel LeBlanc, 57, who was last seen at his residence in the Montréal-Nord borough on Saturday morning.

LeBlanc is described as a white man who stands five feet, eight inches tall and weighs 171 pounds.

He has brown eyes, grey hair down to his shoulders and a short, grey beard. He speaks French and is missing some teeth in the front.

He was last seen wearing a red coat and blue jeans at around 9:30 a.m. LeBlanc is mentally impaired and can become confused at times, police say.

He requires medication for his health, which he does not have with him, and investigators fear for his safety.

Police are urging anyone with information about LeBlanc's whereabouts to contact them immediately by dialling 911 or contacting their local police station.