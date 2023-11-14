Montreal police hate crimes unit investigating after at least 15 Metro stations vandalized

Montreal police are investigating a string of vandalism incidents overnight at more than a dozen Metro stations across the city.

Police say at least 15 different stations were targeted overnight. Doors, walls and some bus stops at the stations were plastered with pro-Palestinian posters and some graffiti.

Many posters read, "Genocide in Palestine, Canada complicit" and some of the graffiti calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Pink spray-painted graffiti on the wall outside Beaubien Metro station. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

The Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) said it began getting inundated with calls from commuters and residents around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, a half hour before trains started running.

The SPVM's hate crimes unit is leading the investigation.

The stations confirmed to have been targeted so far include Pie-IX, Villa-Maria, Beaubien, Sherbrooke and Fabre.

A bus stop near one of the stations was also vandalized. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

Montreal's transit authority (STM) said the vandalism happened at many of the stations on the Metro's Green and Blue lines.

Police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said investigators will be reviewing CCTV footage from several of the stations.