Service mostly restored on Montreal Metro's Green line after crack discovered at Place-des-Arts station

Service on the Metro's Green line has been restored, for the most part, after a crack was discovered in a structure at Place-des-Arts station.

During a routine check overnight, crews discovered the crack at the mezzanine level, said Société de transport de Montréal (STM) spokesperson Philippe Déry.

Service between Lionel-Groulx and Berri-UQAM stations was shut down this morning as a precaution so crews could inspect the structure.

Trains started running again around noon, but they are still not stopping at Place-des-Arts station.

"The priority, for us, is to make sure the area is secure," Déry said.