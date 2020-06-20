Service mostly restored on Montreal Metro's Green line after crack discovered at Place-des-Arts station
The Metro wasn't running between Lionel-Groulx and Berri-UQAM stations all morning. Trains started running again around noon, but they are still not stopping at Place-des-Arts station.
Service back up, but trains still aren't stopping at Place-des-Arts
Service on the Metro's Green line has been restored, for the most part, after a crack was discovered in a structure at Place-des-Arts station.
During a routine check overnight, crews discovered the crack at the mezzanine level, said Société de transport de Montréal (STM) spokesperson Philippe Déry.
Service between Lionel-Groulx and Berri-UQAM stations was shut down this morning as a precaution so crews could inspect the structure.
Trains started running again around noon, but they are still not stopping at Place-des-Arts station.
"The priority, for us, is to make sure the area is secure," Déry said.
With files from Radio-Canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.