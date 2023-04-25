Montreal Metro's Green Line resumes service after work on cracks in tunnel ceiling

The Montreal Metro's Green Line is up and running Tuesday morning, a day after engineers uncovered cracks in the tunnel's vaulted ceiling, according to Montreal's transit authority.

The service was shut down just as the afternoon rush hour was getting into full swing Monday, forcing passengers to find other ways home, such as shuttle buses and the Orange line.

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) said in a statement Tuesday morning that their experts confirmed "it is safe to resume service between Lionel-Groulx and Frontenac metro."

As of 5 a.m. this morning, De Maisonneuve Boulevard between the intersections of Berri and Saint-Laurent streets has also reopened.

A team of experts assessed the vault of the tunnel for over six hours between the Saint-Laurent and Berri-UQAM stations last night and found that "the degradation of the concrete is superficial and the integrity of the vault is not in question," the transit authority said in a statement.

However, the STM says it will install a metal mesh in the coming days as a preventive measure to allow crews to carry out repairs.



A plan to inspect the structure of the vaults in the metro tunnels has been in motion in the past few years throughout the whole network and will continue, the STM said.