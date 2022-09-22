Dogs on the metro? Here's how the new rules work (and will be enforced)

For years, the adventurous Tiffany and her human Stephen Pugh's daily walks have been limited to their neighborhood. But that is about to change.

As of October 15, Montrealers will be able to ride the metro with their furry friends as part of a nine-month pilot project to include dogs on public transit — with some restrictions.

"It opens up our whole life for us," said Pugh.

"Now I can take her places and go to the St. Lawrence River or downtown or Jean-Drapeau park, places I wouldn't normally go."

Dogs will only be allowed on the metro between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and after 7 p.m. on weekdays to avoid rush hour, and any time on weekends and holidays. There is no fare for animals.

The rules are the same as riding the metro with a bicycle, explained Éric Alan Caldwell, an Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve councilor who sits on the Société de transport de Montréal (STM)'s board. Dog owners are also discouraged from using the metro's front car.

Dogs must also be leashed and muzzled, aren't allowed on the seats, and owners are responsible for cleaning up any messes. They won't be allowed on buses or paratransit vehicles, at least for now. (The STM already allows caged pets and service animals on all public transit.)

Some low-income dog owners may not be able to access green spaces outside their neighborhoods and often they don't live near dog parks. Soon they will be able to use public transit to gain more access to these spaces. (Sharon Yonan-Renold/CBC)

The pilot project was developed in response to the Montreal SPCA's "Fido Takes the Metro" campaign, where 18,000 people signed on to a petition to allow dogs on public transit.

However, owners who don't follow the rules could lose the privilege to ride with their dogs.

Constables, police to enforce rules

The STM's special constables and Montreal police's metro unit will have the power to enforce guidelines, first by issuing a warning and escorting clients who won't comply outside the metro, said STM spokesperson Philippe Déry.

When asked how they will deal with people who repeatedly break the rules, the STM said a statement of offence could be issued. But, they do not expect to prohibit access to the metro, because "it would be very complex and would require recourse to the courts," he said.

"We are confident that dog owners will be respectful and polite and follow the instructions and recommendations," Déry said.

He said cleanliness will be monitored closely, but he trusts clients will follow "basic etiquette." He recommends owners take their dogs on walks before entering the metro to prevent incidents.

The STM worked with the SPCA to evaluate how other major cities worldwide — like Toronto, Paris and Berlin — made it work.

Sophie Gaillard, director of animal advocacy and legal affairs at the Montreal SPCA, said the organization didn't recommend muzzling, pointing to cities like Toronto who allow dogs without muzzles on the subway without issues.

She said dogs who aren't accustomed to wearing a muzzle will have to be trained before riding the metro. The SPCA has resources, including videos demonstrating how to train dogs on muzzling, on their website, she added.

"We're hoping everything will go smoothly and it will become a permanent policy across STM including buses, the STM and users can see it's not an inconvenience," said Gaillard.

New vision for the city

Étienne Paquette and his partner are excited they'll have an easier time seeing each other without leaving their furry friend at home, especially as the weather cools down.

"I think it's so great that we're going to be able to bring dogs on the metro but not everybody is comfortable with it, not everybody lives with a dog," he said. "So to have certain rules … I think the public can feel more secure about it."

"Public transport is for everybody, those who love dogs and own a dog and those who don't."

Étienne Paquette's partner is a dog owner and riding the metro will make it easier for them to spend time together without leaving the dog alone. (Submitted by Étienne Paquette)

Caldwell said the city wants public transit to be Montrealers' main mode of transport, and recognizes many dog owners don't use cars, restricting their access to care services.

The Montreal SPCA regularly has clients cancel important appointments because their dog can't use public transport, said Gaillard.

Some low-income dog owners may also not be able to access green spaces outside their neighborhoods and often they don't live near dog parks, she said, making it a question of mobility, animal rights, and urban planning.

"For us, we believe it's part of a collective effort to combat climate change, too," Gaillard said. "We want the city to [incentivize] people to use public transport and one way is bringing along their dogs."

Meanwhile Paquette, an animal lover, hopes the pilot project will help Montreal move toward a new model allowing animals and humans to better coexist in public spaces.

He said he also hopes it will help people struggling to balance pet ownership and daily life keep both.

"I think the city's decision can help dogs not be abandoned," he said.