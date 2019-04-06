Montreal merchants, fans lament after Habs' playoff dream dies

Walter Baldwin, a Canadiens fan from Hamilton, Ont., drove all the way to Montreal to see his team's last game of the season on Saturday. It turned into a bittersweet road trip .

"I was hoping to see the Habs clinch, but it's not going to happen this year," he said.

"I'm pretty devastated. I'm trying to put a positive spin on it, but it sucks when you don't make the playoffs. It's made even worse because the Leafs are in the playoffs this year."

Baldwin was having drinks with his Hamilton buddies, all of whom are Leafs fans.

He said despite the disappointing loss, he's happy to be in Montreal all the same.

"I love the atmosphere here, it's the best hockey city in the world."

While local bars and restaurants close to the Bell Centre will surely miss out on playoff game business, bartender Kenny MacIntyre said it's not such a big loss for the bottom line.

"Regular season has 81 games — playoff runs usually less than 10. If the Montreal Canadiens are doing well in December, we're going to have great crowds throughout the entire year. Which we did — it was a magnificent, lovely season this year," said MacIntyre, who works at McLean's pub on Peel Street.

"The fact that we're missing a few games in the playoffs really doesn't move the needle for us too much at McLean's," he said.

The Canadiens' post-season chances were snuffed out Friday night when the Columbus Blue Jackets locked up the second Eastern Conference wild-card spot with a 3-2 shootout win over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.