Montreal man charged in attack on 10-year-old girl to stay in psychiatric hospital for another month

Tanvir Singh, the man accused of beating a 10-year-old girl who was walking down the street in the Montreal neighbourhood of Pointe-aux-Trembles in mid-March, will continue to be held at Montreal psychiatric hospital.

Court-ordered psychiatrists who are assessing Singh's mental state and his ability to stand trial asked the court for a 30-day extension before submitting their report.

Experts must determine whether the accused's mental disorder prevented him from understanding the consequences of his actions or telling the difference between right and wrong.

Although the accused had been deemed fit to stand trial in mid-March following an initial psychiatric evaluation, Judge Pierre Labelle had ordered that Singh be evaluated for a month at the Institut national de psychiatrie légale Philippe-Pinel.

The judge said an investigation must take place to determine whether Singh suffered from mental health problems at the time of the alleged assault, which could exempt him from any criminal liability.

Singh, 21, is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon in connection with the attack on a girl, who was walking home from school along Tricentenaire Boulevard in the city's east end on March 14.

The assailant grabbed the girl and punched her several times in the face and head, before dragging her for several metres, police said. She suffered serious head injuries and significant trauma due to the assault.

Montreal police officers arrested Singh shortly after the attack.

If he is found not criminally responsible by reason of mental disorder, he could remain in the psychiatric hospital until he is no longer considered a risk to public safety.

Singh is expected back in court on May 25.