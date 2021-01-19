Montreal mayor calls on province to allow homeless population to stay outside past curfew

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is calling on the Legault government to make an exception for people experiencing homelessness, and to allow them to stay outdoors during Quebec's mandatory overnight curfew.

"The [curfew] has a direct impact on the homeless population, both on those who are homeless and on those who work with them," said Plante.

"I want people to feel safe in Montreal. I don't want to exacerbate their vulnerability."

Plante said the curfew has added unnecessary stress to already struggling homeless shelters in the city.

She said since it came into effect, Montreal police have escorted more than 400 people experiencing homelessness to nearby shelters.

Plante's pleas come just days after the death of Raphaël André, a homeless Innu man whose body was discovered in a portable toilet in the Plateau, Sunday morning.

André, 51, had spent Saturday evening at The Open Door, a Montreal drop-in centre just steps away from where his body was found, but couldn't stay as the shelter was forced to close at 9:30 p.m. following an outbreak of COVID-19 last month. It used to be open 24/7.

On Tuesday, Plante said the city would work closely with the shelter to ensure it has all the resources and help it needs to get back up and running again.

In a statement to Radio-Canada, the office of Junior Health Minister Lionel Carmant said the government has no intention of making an exception for the homeless population.

"This would complicate the enforcement of the curfew," a spokesperson for Carmant writes.

Instead, his office says, homeless people will continue to be accompanied to the proper resources.

More to come.