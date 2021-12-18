Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante tests positive for COVID-19

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced Saturday afternoon that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday night, Plante said she took a COVID-19 test and was going into preventive isolation after a case was detected "in her entourage."

"Unfortunately, I received a positive result for a COVID-19 test," she wrote on her Twitter account in French, adding that she will still continue to work remotely, in isolation.

"The Omicron variant is very contagious," she said in her tweet, urging others to be cautious and respect public health rules. "We will cross this wave together."

Plante, who's doubly vaccinated, said in a press release that she's feeling very few symptoms related to the virus.

Provincial Transport Minister Chantal Rouleau also announced Saturday via Twitter that she will get tested for COVID-19 and remain in isolation. She says she was in contact with the mayor earlier this week.

In a tweet on Thursday, Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge said that he has been told to isolate until Dec. 25, but has already been in preventive isolation since Monday.