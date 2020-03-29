Montreal mayor to update city on new emergency measures to fight COVID-19

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, along with the chief of the city's police force, will provide an update at 4 p.m. today about new emergency measures being put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

You can watch the news conference live above.

The City of Montreal declared a state of emergency on Friday. It's already used those emergency powers to set up facilities at Cabot Square and Place Émilie-Gamelin to provide food and services to homeless people.

Earlier on Sunday, a new mobile testing site opened in Côte Saint-Luc. The site will carry out up to 1,000 tests per day in the parking lot of Cavendish mall (5800 Cavendish Boulevard).

The clinic will be open every day from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and the test will be carried out in the car.

The Côte Saint-Luc drive-thru testing clinic is in the parking lot of Cavendish mall (5800 Cavendish Boulevard). (Brian Lapuz/CBC)

A person must have an appointment before arriving at the test centre. Those without a car are encouraged to go to the testing site at Place-des-Festivals instead.

Côte Saint-Luc is considered by Montreal public health officials to be among the "hot zones" in the city, along with Côte-des-Neiges, LaSalle and Parc-Extension.

"We're one of the most populated areas in Montreal. People travel. This is not Saguenay you know. The density of the population is very high, and so it's nothing to be so surprised about," said Francine Dupuis, a senioir public health official for west-central Montreal.