In like a lion? Early March storm set to dump 15 to 20 cm of snow on southern Quebec

Much of southern Quebec including Montreal, Laval, the South Shore and Eastern Townships should be prepared for 15 to 20 centimetres of snow Friday into Saturday, Environment and Climate Change Canada is warning.

Environment Canada warns of deteriorating travel conditions

Figure dressed in parka makes its way down city street in a blizzard.
Montreal, Gatineau and the Châteauguay Valley are all under a snowfall warning. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

The old saying about March, that it "comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb," seems to be coming true this year in Quebec.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a snowfall warning for much of southern Quebec, from Laval through Montreal and the South Shore to the Châteauguay Valley and Eastern Townships.

A total of 15 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected beginning overnight tonight. Conditions are expected to improve late in the day on Saturday with snow ending Saturday evening in the Townships.

Gatineau is also under a snowfall warning, although they can expect a little less there: about 15 centimetres in all.

The weather service is warning people to be prepared for "quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop."

