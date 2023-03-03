In like a lion? Early March storm set to dump 15 to 20 cm of snow on southern Quebec

The old saying about March, that it "comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb," seems to be coming true this year in Quebec.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a snowfall warning for much of southern Quebec, from Laval through Montreal and the South Shore to the Châteauguay Valley and Eastern Townships.

A total of 15 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected beginning overnight tonight. Conditions are expected to improve late in the day on Saturday with snow ending Saturday evening in the Townships.

Gatineau is also under a snowfall warning, although they can expect a little less there: about 15 centimetres in all.

The weather service is warning people to be prepared for "quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop."