Montreal Marathon will run once again in September after pandemic postponement

The Montreal Marathon will make its comeback after last year's race was cancelled by the pandemic.

This year, the plan is to host the event from Sept. 24 to 26. The Grand Prix Cyclistes de Montréal has partnered with Beneva, an insurance company, to host the event.

The CEO of the marathon, Sébastien Arsenault, said it was important to set a date quickly so that the runners could prepare.

"You know when you train, it's always more motivating when there is a goal, a quest," he said.

"I believe there are people who, right now, need to get out and need a reason to put on the running shoes and start running again."

This year's edition will offer participants of all performance levels the distances of 42.2, 21.1, 10, five and one kilometre.

Registration starts in April and, for now, there is no limit on the number of participants due to the pandemic. The organizers plan to follow the evolving public health restrictions.

"Like in a marathon, we look at where we are going and we will adjust, but always based on safety," said Arsenault. "But, I think it's too early to limit ourselves."

For the first time, the start of the Sunday races will be at Espace 67 in Jean-Drapeau park. Regardless of the distance, participants finish at the Olympic Park.

The race's route will cross five boroughs. Details of the routes and the full program will be revealed in the coming weeks.