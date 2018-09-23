Montreal marathon winners set records for men's, women's races
Race featured an elite category for the first time in eight years
Twenty-five-year-old Kenyan Ezekial Mutai won the 28th annual Montreal marathon with a time of 2:11:05 on Sunday.
Mutai set a new record for the marathon, taking home the top prize of $11,000.
Fellow Kenyan Wycliffe Biwott came in second place, finishing four minutes and 33 seconds behind Mutai.
In third place was Rwandan Jean-Marie Vianney-Uwajeneza, coming in at 2:18:10.
Winning the women's race was Salome Nyirarukundo from Rwanda with a time of 2:28:02 — also breaking a Montreal marathon record.
Finishing three minutes, 24 seconds after her was Kenyan Joan Kigen, followed by Ethiopian Emebet Anteneh coming in at 2:43:24.
The half-marathon winners were Quebecers Alexis Lavoie-Gilbert at 1:09:25 and Anne-Marie Comeau at 1:14:46.
More than 11,000 people took part in the marathon, which included an elite category for the first time in eight years.
Participants were aged 13 to 82 years old and hailed from 61 countries.
Based on a report by La Presse Canadienne.
