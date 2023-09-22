Montreal Marathon returns this weekend. Here's what you need to know to avoid the gridlock

Quebec's biggest foot race, the Marathon Beneva de Montréal, is returning this weekend for its thirty-first edition, and the city of Montreal is asking Montrealers to get around without adding to the gridlock.

Philippe Sabourin, spokesperson for the city of Montreal, says he is anticipating a large turnout of people cheering — and competing — over the next two days.

"We're expecting tens of thousands of spectators, nearly 20,000 runners who will be involved in the race," said Sabourin.

"There's a lot of road closures this weekend, and we want Montreal to vibrate on the sound of the runners during the weekend, not the sound of the horns from cars stuck in congestion."

On Saturday, runners will take off on Sherbrooke Street East near the Olympic Stadium, with parts of the street closing at 7:00 A.M until noon. They'll be running the shorter distances: the 5K, 10K and children's 1K.

The city is advising motorists to stay clear of Maisonneuve Park during those hours.

On Sunday, it's time for the marathon and the half-marathon. The 42.2-kilometre route takes runners from Espace 67 on Île Sainte-Hélène up through St-Laurent Boulevard to Ahuntsic before circling back and turning east on St-Joseph Boulevard and ending at the Olympic Stadium.

The 21.1-kilometre route starts on Île Sainte-Hélène, up through Old Montreal, by La Fontaine Park to St-Joseph Boulevard and then wends its way to the Big O.

Streets will be closed from 6:30 A.M. to around 4:00 P.M, and the city is asking motorists to stay away from St-Laurent and St-Joseph boulevards.

On Sunday, parts of St-Laurent and St-Joseph boulevards will be closed. (Marathon Beneva de Montréal)

"We're inviting everyone to commute by public transit this weekend," said Sabourin.

Sabourin also warned Montrealers to make sure they haven't parked their vehicles on streets that will be closed for the race.

"More than 60,000 pamphlets have been distributed door-to-door to inform citizens that they have to move their cars for the marathon, otherwise we have to tow their cars," he said.

For more information about closures, parking or what you can do to avoid gridlock this weekend, visit the Montreal Marathon website .

But road closures this weekend aren't limited to the race.

Highway 40 westbound is completely closed in the city of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue.

The Victoria Bridge will see reduced circulation in both directions while the Honoré-Mercier Bridge's lane in the direction of Montreal's South Shore will be closed starting Saturday afternoon.

Starting at midnight on Friday, a ramp leading to the Saint-Pierre interchange from the Honoré-Mercier Bridge toward downtown will be closed.