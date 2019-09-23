Man, 24, collapses during Montreal marathon

A Montreal marathon participant collapsed during the race on Sunday, leaving the 24-year-old man in critical condition.

The incident occurred at about 10 a.m. at the corner of Cherrier and Saint-Hubert streets, approximately two kilometres from the half-marathon's finish line.

Ambulance workers performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and transported the victim to hospital, according to Urgences-Santé spokesperson Benoît Garneau.

Urgences-Santé was working with race organizers, responding to emergencies when called, he said. The ambulance team responded immediately, he said.