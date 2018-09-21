Skip to Main Content
Montreal marathon, Champlain Bridge closure to create traffic headache this weekend

Weekend motorists headed into Montreal should be ready for traffic as, along with Turcot Interchange work that gets underway Friday night, the Champlain Bridge will be closed Sunday morning — all while the Montreal marathon runs through the city.

Highways and roads around Turcot Interchange will be closed throughout the weekend

For the first time in its history, the Rock’n’Roll Montréal marathon will not be starting on the Jacques-Cartier Bridge Sunday, meaning the roadway will be open for business in the morning. The Champlain Bridge, however, will be closed. (Rock’n’Roll Montréal)

A complete closure of the Champlain Bridge toward Montreal will take place this Sunday from 7 a.m. to noon, according to the Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Inc.

Buses will be able to cross the bridge during the closure.

Drivers are encouraged to instead take the Jacques Cartier Bridge, which will have three lanes open toward Montreal.

It's open because for the first time in its history, the annual marathon's start line will be downtown instead of on the Jacques Cartier Bridge.

Before the full and half marathon runs on Sunday, there will be shorter races that use streets such as de Maisonneuve Boulevard, St-Denis Street, Berri Street and Ste-Catherine Street Saturday morning.

Closures are slated to begin on Saturday at around 5 a.m. and last until about 12:30 p.m.

The Sunday marathon's route runs from as far east as Maisonneuve Park and as far west as Ville-Émard, blocking busy routes like St-Patrick and Berri streets, and St-Joseph and Pie-IX boulevards.

Streets will begin closing in the early morning hours before 7:30 a.m. and reopen around 2:30 p.m.

Turcot Interchange closures on the slate

Quebec's Ministry of Transport is recommending people completely avoid Highway 15 this weekend as there will be several closures and detours.

Closures will take place from about 11 p.m. Friday to Monday at 5 a.m. Those closures are:

  • Highway 15 North between Exit 58 and the Turcot Interchange.
  • Ramp from Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West.
  • Highway 15 northbound entrance from Sherbrooke Street.
  • Highway 15 South in the Turcot Interchange.
  • Highway 15 southbound entrance from Girouard Avenue.
  • Highway 20 East ramp to Highway 15 South.

De La Vérendrye Boulevard eastbound will also be closed between Galt Street and De Église Avenue.

