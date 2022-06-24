62-year-old man in critical condition after being stabbed by son in Saint-Laurent, police say

A 62-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough Friday morning, police say.

Officers responded to a call at around 5:25 a.m. concerning an injured man inside a residence on Côte-Vertu Boulevard, at the corner of Cardinal Road.

The man was found with stab wounds to his upper body and was rushed to hospital. A 21-year-old man, who police say is the man's son, was arrested soon after.

Police say an argument broke out between the two prior to the stabbing.

A perimeter has been set up around the home as investigators work to determine the cause and circumstances of the incident.