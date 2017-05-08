Montreal man accused of stabbing pregnant wife, killing baby, pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder

A Montreal man accused of stabbing his pregnant wife, resulting in the death of their baby, pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Sofiane Ghazi, 39, was originally charged with first-degree murder in the death of the child and attempted murder against his wife in their Montréal-Nord apartment in 2017.

In tears, he pleaded guilty to the lesser charges before Quebec Superior Court Justice Jean-François Buffoni at the Montreal courthouse Thursday.

Buffoni told the court he believed Ghazi's pleas were appropriate and acceptable.

Ghazi's trial began Wednesday morning. He pleaded not guilty to the original charges.

Second-degree murder carries an automatic sentence of life in prison. Sentencing arguments will begin Sept. 17 to determine how much time Ghazi must serve behind bars before he is eligible for parole.

Wife was to testify

His wife was among those slated to testify during the trial, along with police investigators, crime scene technicians and paramedics.

She is now expected to make a statement during the sentencing arguments.

In an agreed statement of facts presented by prosecutors Thursday, court heard that Ghazi stabbed his wife with a carving fork in the early morning hours of July 24, 2017. She had 19 wounds, mainly in her stomach area.

The woman, whose name is subject to a publication ban, was more than 36 weeks pregnant at the time.

She was taken to hospital, and the baby, known to the court only as "Baby Ghazi," was born via caesarean section but died shortly after.

It was later determined the baby died as a result of the wounds inflicted upon the mother.