Montreal father sentenced to 8 months for leaving toddler unattended with pit bull
Sentence includes 24 months' probation and a ban on owning a dog weighing more than 13 kilograms
A Montreal judge sentenced a man to eight months in jail Friday for criminal negligence after his two-year-old son, left unattended, was bitten by the family pit bull.
The case dates back to September 2016 when the man, in his 20s, left his child with his brother at their father's house. His brother, who is mentally disabled, was not monitoring the toddler when the child was bit by the dog.
The dog belonged to the brothers' parents. Alerted by the cries, the child's grandfather found his injured grandson in the kitchen.
The child was not seriously injured, but the judge lectured the man more than once for his lack of judgment and recklessness.
The sentence includes 24 months' probation and the man is banned from owning a dog weighing more than 13.6 kilograms (30 pounds).
A publication ban prohibits the identification of those involved in the case in order to protect the child.
With files from Radio-Canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.