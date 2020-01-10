Montreal father sentenced to 8 months for leaving toddler unattended with pit bull

A Montreal judge sentenced a man to eight months in jail Friday for criminal negligence after his two-year-old son, left unattended, was bitten by the family pit bull.

The case dates back to September 2016 when the man, in his 20s, left his child with his brother at their father's house. His brother, who is mentally disabled, was not monitoring the toddler when the child was bit by the dog.

The dog belonged to the brothers' parents. Alerted by the cries, the child's grandfather found his injured grandson in the kitchen.

The child was not seriously injured, but the judge lectured the man more than once for his lack of judgment and recklessness.

The sentence includes 24 months' probation and the man is banned from owning a dog weighing more than 13.6 kilograms (30 pounds).

A publication ban prohibits the identification of those involved in the case in order to protect the child.