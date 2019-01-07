Skip to Main Content
Montreal man pleads not guilty to 2nd-degree murder in 2017 death of wife

The trial of Michel Cadotte, 57, is set to get underway next week, 23 months after Cadotte's wife, 60-year-old Jocelyne Lizotte, was found dead in the long-term care home where she'd been living.

Michel Cadotte, charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Jocelyne Lizotte, is shown at the Montreal courthouse in July 2017, when he was released on bail. (Giuseppe Valiante/Canadian Press)

Michel Cadotte, 57, appeared before a Quebec Superior Court justice in Montreal Monday and pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Jocelyne Lizotte.

Lizotte, 60, was found dead at the Centre d'hébergement Émilie-Gamelin, the long-term care institution where she had been living, on Feb. 20, 2017.

Cadotte has been free on bail since July 2017, after a judge ruled he did not believe the defendant posed a risk to the public.

Lawyers for the Crown and the defence began debating pre-trial motions Monday.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin next week. The trial is expected to last about six weeks.

With files from CBC's Elias Abboud

