Assault or accident? Montreal police trying to figure out how man was injured

Montreal police are trying to figure out what happened to a man found lying injured on the sidewalk in the Ville-Marie borough.

Const. Raphaël Bergeron, spokesperson for the city police, says a 33-year-old man was found on René-Lévesque Boulevard between St. André and St. Christophe streets at around 9 p.m. Monday.

Bergeron said the man's injuries are to his upper body and are substantial, but the full extent of those injuries was not immediately clear and how he got them was even more of a mystery.

The man, who Bergeron described as "known to police," was awake when authorities arrived, but he wasn't interested in answering questions.

"He was transported to hospital with a head trauma."

Police are trying to determine whether the man was assaulted, or if he was injured accidentally. Police also want to know where the incident occurred as even that isn't clear, Bergeron said.

"The reason for his injuries are still unknown," he said.