Man in critical condition after being hit by truck in Montreal, police say

A man in his 60s is in critical condition after being hit by a cube truck Thursday afternoon in Montreal's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.

Montreal police say it happened around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of 9th Avenue and Beaubien Street East.

The truck was coming out of an alley onto 9th when it hit the man who was walking on the sidewalk, police say. The man then fell and the truck rolled over him.

Police are still working to identify the man.