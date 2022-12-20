Montreal man dead after parking lot crash

A Montreal man is dead after his parked car was sent crashing into the side a shopping mall Monday afternoon by another vehicle.



The 53-year-old was getting out of his car in the Galeries Lachine parking lot at around 4 p.m. when the vehicle struck him.

The man was seriously injured and died later that evening, said Montreal police.

The man's passenger was taken to the hospital but is unharmed. The driver of the second car was treated for shock.

Police say the cause of the crash is unknown.