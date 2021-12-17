Quebec's police watchdog investigating after man sent to hospital following arrest in Montreal

Qubec's police watchdog has launched an investigation after the arrest of a 32-year-old man at a store on de Granby Avenue in Montreal's Longue-Pointe neighbourhood on Thursday.

Police were called to the store about a man who appeared disoriented and in crisis at around 5 p.m., according to a news release by the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI).

When officers arrived on scene, the man was not co-operative and police used force to get him under control, the release says.

The man then suffered from an unspecified medical event and was taken to hospital where he is considered to be in serious condition, the release says.

Four BEI investigators were dispatched to the scene. Provincial police will be providing a forensic technician to assist.

No other information is available at the moment, the release says.

The BEI is asking anyone who may have witnessed this event to contact the agency via its website.

This is the second BEI investigation launched in Montreal Thursday. A man was killed during a police intervention earlier in the day.