2 dead in Montreal South Shore shooting

Two people have died following a shooting in Longueuil on Montreal's South Shore last night.

Gunshots were heard around 8:15 p.m. in a commercial parking lot on de Lyon Street near Darveau. When police arrived on the scene, a 34-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were wounded.



The victims were transported to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.



Police say they believe the shooting was a drive-by and the vehicle left the scene.



An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances and motive. No arrests have been made.