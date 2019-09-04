Montreal planning to file $26M lawsuit against Tony Accurso, Frank Zampino

The City of Montreal is getting set to file $26 million in lawsuits against construction magnate Tony Accurso and Frank Zampino, the former second-in-command at city hall.



The city's executive committee will approve the legal action at this morning's meeting.

The lawsuit targets Accurso, his companies, a number of collaborators and Zampino, who was head of the executive committee under former mayor Gérald Tremblay.

It states that between 2001 and 2009, the defendants rigged the contract bidding process and "obtained undue advantages to the detriment of the city and its citizens, and diverted substantial amounts from the public purse."

The city is seeking to "right that wrong" and retrieve the money it is owed, the documents say.