Flooding risk continues in Montreal area, but no evacuation orders yet

River levels continue to rise in the Montreal area, but there are still no evacuation orders in place in Montreal or Laval.

Residents, city workers, the military and emergency responders are working together to prepare for the flooding by digging dikes and installing walls of sandbags.

But if an evacuation order does come, it's critical that residents are prepared to leave, said Montreal Fire Department chief of operations Martin Guilbault.

"Get ready, that's the main message," he said.

That means packing a bag with clothes and other supplies to last 72 hours, lining sandbags around your home and considering moving any valuables out of your basement, he said.

On Monday, there are about 50 troops in Île-Bizard, and another 30 on Île-Bigras in Laval, helping with preventive measures.

Laval police spokesperson Evelyne Boudreau said the bridge to Île-Bigras may close as the water is expected to continue rising until at least Wednesday.

"[Residents] have been asked to park their vehicles off the island," said Boudreau.

Seventy-six homes in Laval have flooded, and a few people have voluntarily left their at-risk homes.

Western Laval is most at risk of flooding, she said.

Mathew Tock and Simon Brunet are pitching in with sandbags at Pierrefonds Comprehensive HS this morning. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Inondations?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Inondations</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Flood?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Flood</a> <a href="https://t.co/qNR54WxAsu">pic.twitter.com/qNR54WxAsu</a> —@TurnbullJay

In Montreal's West Island, no homes have flooded yet, with the water contained to roads and terrain.

"We will be flooded as most communities will be," said Pierrefonds–Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis.

"But we're hopeful that with the tools we have in place we will minimize the impact to the population and that's our ultimate goal."

The situation on rue Lauzon. <a href="https://t.co/3E9gSrpoqN">pic.twitter.com/3E9gSrpoqN</a> —@TurnbullJay

Sandbags are being loaded into trucks at Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School to deliver to at-risk homes.

Pierrefonds–Roxboro road closures:

Pierrefonds Boulevard between Richmond and Harry-Worth streets.

St-Jean Boulevard between Pierrefonds Boulevard and Harry Worth Street.

Gouin Boulevard West between Aumais and René-Émard streets.

Lalande Boulevard between Rose and Edward streets.

Anse à l'Orme Road between Gouin Boulevard and Timberlea-Trail Street.

A stretch of Rive-Boisée Road between 420 and 530.

A live map of road closures is available here.

Marie-Eve Ménard and her daughters were helping fill sandbags at Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School on Monday.

They live on higher ground, so they wanted to help those at risk of flooding.

"They were really happy, actually, when we said 'let's go do sandbags,'" Ménard said.

"They got the shovels ready, and if we can do something, why not?"

Guilbault said the teamwork between emergency responders, residents and volunteers will make all the difference as the city prepares for more flooding.

"We're working hard, people are doing their part and together we're going to minimize the impact of that flooding on their home," he said.

Those needing assistance from the Red Cross can go to the Pierrefonds Cultural Centre at 13850 Gouin Boulevard W. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In Laval, the Red Cross has a station set up at the community centre at 6500 Arthur-Sauvé Boulevard, open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.