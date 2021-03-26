Boyfriend charged with 2nd-degree murder in LaSalle attack

A 32-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Rebekah Harry, 29, following a domestic assault in an apartment in Montreal's LaSalle borough.

Brandon McIntyre made a brief appearance via video link Friday at the Montreal courthouse. An earlier charge of aggravated assault in connection with Harry was withdrawn.

McIntyre also faces an assault charge in relation to a second person on the same day as the alleged murder.

Harry was taken to hospital in critical condition after being found Saturday in her apartment on Des Oblats Street. Police say McIntyre was also in the apartment at the time.

McIntyre will remain in custody until his next court appearance on April 21.

Rebekah Harry, 29, died Tuesday after a domestic violence incident on Saturday morning. (Rebekah Harry/Facebook)

Court files show McIntyre has a lengthy criminal record, which includes various drug offences, not respecting court ordered conditions and one case of criminal harassment.

Harry is the seventh woman to have been killed in as many weeks in Quebec.

Over the last several months, groups that help women get out of abusive relationships have warned the Quebec government that the pandemic and its restrictions would lead to an escalation of violence.

Community groups and opposition politicians say the province didn't set aside enough money in Thursday's budget to address the problem.