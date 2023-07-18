This 'sponge park' could help Montreal cope with future flooding

A park in Lachine, Que., will become soon help Montreal avoid future flooding.

The city is redesigning Brewster Park, near Lac Saint-Louis, using concepts from the realm of phytotechnology — the application of plants to solve engineering and science problems — to make it into a "sponge park" that will absorb water during heavy rainfall events.

The goal is to better adapt the area to climate change and prevent sewers from getting flooded by diverting rainwater from the surrounding streets to the park. Once water collects there, natural features and vegetation will soak it up.

Lachine Mayor Maja Vodanovic said she is excited to get the plans off the ground and says people should be able to start enjoying the "sponge park" come fall 2024.

"Of course, one park doesn't change everything but if we do this slowly across the whole city, we will become resilient," she said.

"This park is an example of that."

Aside from the natural elements which will make the park retain water during heavy rain and flooding, the borough is still finalizing plans for what the finished park will look like. Vodanovic said the park will have larger sidewalks.

Road work on surrounding streets was already set to start, and Vodanovic said the city thought it was the perfect opportunity to revamp Brewster park.

Recent flooding shows need for resilience

After a torrential downpour pounded Montreal last week, with a month's worth of rain coming down in just two hours, the city's sewer system was overwhelmed and many homes were flooded. With climate change promising even more extreme and unpredictable weather, experts say cities need to adapt.

Chloé Frédette, president of the Quebec Society of Phytotechnology says plant-based infrastructure shouldn't be underestimated.

"We are convinced that bringing back nature into the cities is a way to combat climate change and to adapt and restore the natural processes," she said.

"Living green infrastructure has a lot more benefits besides water runoff. You can deal with heat island effects, promote biodiversity and effects on mental and physical health."

In other parts of the city, including the Dickie-Moore park in the Parc-Extension neighbourhood, water retention systems like water basins and rain gardens have already implemented.

In Pointe-Saint-Charles, a water retention pond is expected to open this fall.

"Living green infrastructure will become quite common," said Frédette.