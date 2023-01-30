Popular downtown Montreal nightspot closing its doors for good

A popular nightspot on Montreal's St-Denis Street, Le Saint-Sulpice, has announced it's closing for good at the end of February, after 43 years in business .

"We thank all our customers, especially the students and artists," said the café-bar's Facebook page on Sunday.

The owner declined to be interviewed and, while many in the community are saddened, the owner of a nearby bar said business has been on the decline in the area despite it once being the centre of student nightlife in the city's Quartier Latin.

"There's not a lot of people in the streets," said Martin Guimond, owner of Le Saint-Bock.

He said times have changed since Quebec shut down businesses early in the pandemic and people began working from home.

He said workers never really came back to the area and, with food and beer prices on the rise, people seem to be staying home rather than heading out for a night on the town.

"I don't know if it's just the pandemic," he said. "I hope everything will be back to normal as soon as possible."

Martin Guimond, owner of Le Saint-Bock, pours a beer on Monday. He says there are fewer people hitting the town at night these days. (CBC)

Coun. Robert Beaudry said it's sad to hear the business is closing, and it's clear that people's habits are changing when it comes to shopping and spending.

But Montreal has already invested in the district in collaboration with the local merchants' association, he said, and an announcement is in the works regarding new efforts to attract more people to the area.

"As well, we have a lot of programs to help with economic development," he said.

It's important to support economic development and local companies because they are part of Montreal's identity, he said.

As for the building, the asking price is "really high," and there are concerns that the property could remain vacant, Beaudry said.

It is a heritage building, he said, and Montreal hopes that the future owner will respect the building's history. Any plans to develop it will be carefully considered by the city, he said.