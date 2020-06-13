Shopping malls in Montreal, Joliette will reopen June 19

The Quebec government has given the green light for shopping malls to reopen in the Greater Montreal area and Joliette region next week.

Though malls elsewhere in the province have been open since June 1, Montreal and Joliette shoppers will have to wait until June 19. Right now, only stores with a separate outdoor entrance are open.

Businesses providing direct services, such as travel agencies or shoe repair shops, that are located in shopping malls are allowed to reopen Monday.

Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon announced this next stage of the province's gradual reopening Friday, calling it "an important step in the relaunching of Quebec's economy."

Shopping centres will limit the number of clients in order to ensure they can stay two metres apart from each other.

The Quebec government is asking all stores to install plexiglass shields or similar barriers at cash registers to limit exposure between employees and customers.

The government has also given the go-ahead for food courts to reopen in the Montreal, Joliette and l'Épiphanie regions June 22. Food courts outside those regions are allowed to reopen as of June 15.