Montreal's Jewish Public Library puts children's author's books back on shelf amid backlash

The Jewish Public Library of Montreal has returned Élise Gravel's books to its shelves, much to the author's relief.

The library was accused of censorship after it moved her children's books to closed shelves earlier this month over social media posts by Gravel criticizing the Israeli government's attacks on Gaza.

The library now says it "welcomes all the comments it has recently received" and that it "supports... the universal principles of intellectual freedom."

"The JPL supports, defends, and promotes equitable access to the widest range of information, and resists calls for censorship and the adoption of systems that deny or restrict access to the written word," it said in a statement.

Gravel said she carries no ill will toward the library. She maintains that though she is "very critical of the government of Israel and their actions," that does not amount to antisemitism.

"I stand firmly against all forms of discrimination and racism, and of course, against antisemitism. I criticize governments, not populations," she said in a statement.

"I have only compassion and respect for everyone who's affected by this toxic political climate, and am glad that the children who visit the library won't have to pay the price of this division."

Julius Grey, Gravel's lawyer, said they sent a cease-and-desist letter to those who accused the author of being an antisemite, which led to her books being removed in the first place. He says it is contrary to a library's mission to censor writers over political views.

"It's about time to stop conflating criticism of Israel with antisemitism," he said.

Grey says there is simply no evidence that Gravel holds antisemitic opinions and that "people must calm down."

"There is obviously a humanitarian crisis on an incredible scale [in Gaza] that all people should be thinking about and trying to find solutions to and we should not be insulting each other or censoring each other," said Grey.