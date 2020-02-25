Skip to Main Content
TSB investigating fire in landing gear of Air Canada Jazz plane in Montreal
The Dash 8 aircraft was heading to the gate after arriving from Ottawa at about 6 a.m. when the fire was spotted in the landing gear.

An Air Canada Jazz aircraft is seen at a terminal in this file photo. No injuries were reported and no emergency evacuation of the aircraft was required following the incident Tuesday. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after a fire broke out in the landing gear of an Air Canada Jazz plane as it landed at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport this morning.

The agency says no injuries were reported and no emergency evacuation of the plane was required.

A TSB spokesperson says airport firefighters were quickly able to put out the fire, and the plane was then towed to the gate to allow passengers to disembark.

A team of investigators have been sent to the site to inspect the plane's landing gear and speak with the crew.

