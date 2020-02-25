TSB investigating fire in landing gear of Air Canada Jazz plane in Montreal

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after a fire broke out in the landing gear of an Air Canada Jazz plane as it landed at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport this morning.



The agency says no injuries were reported and no emergency evacuation of the plane was required.



The Dash 8 aircraft was heading to the gate after arriving from Ottawa at about 6 a.m. when the fire was spotted in the landing gear.



A TSB spokesperson says airport firefighters were quickly able to put out the fire, and the plane was then towed to the gate to allow passengers to disembark.



A team of investigators have been sent to the site to inspect the plane's landing gear and speak with the crew.