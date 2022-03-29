Montreal Jazz Festival returns with star-studded lineup

The Montreal International Jazz Festival is back in full swing this year, with its first full edition in two years.

Over 350 artists will be performing over ten days of indoor and outdoor concerts in the Quartier des Spectacles from June 30 to July 9 — 2/3 of which will be free of charge.

On Tuesday, organizers shared a first look at this year's lineup which will feature several big names: American hip hop band The Roots, saxophonist Kamasi Washington, Australian singer and songwriter Tash Sultana and rapper Joey Bada$$, just to name a few.

As usual, the festival will feature Canadian talent with Quebec pianist Jean-Michel Blais, singers Dominique Fils-Aimé and CRi, Toronto-based alternative rocker Allan Rayman and rapper Cadence Weapon all taking the stage as well.

Founding members of The Roots: Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, left, and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, right, will be in Montreal to perform at the Jazz Festival this summer. (Evan Agostini/Invision/The Associated Press)

Other acts announced today include Pink Martini, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Robert Glasper, Masego, Gregory Porter, Basia Bulat and Brad Barr.

Festival organizers says more artists will be announced in the coming months and programming will be updated on the event's website.

Due to pandemic restrictions, the festival was reduced to a shortened concert series over a period of five days last September.

Tickets for paid indoor shows go on sale at noon on Friday, April 1.