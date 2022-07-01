Montreal Jazz Festival kicks off in full force amid rise in COVID-19 numbers

Music lovers packed into the Quartier des Spectacles Thursday night where Montreal's International Jazz Festival — a summer staple in the city — kicked off in earnest after two pared-down, pandemic editions.

More than 350 artists will be performing at indoor and outdoor concerts — two-thirds of which are free — from now until July 9, marking the start of the city's first real festival season in two years.

But music isn't all that's in the air these days. Quebec public health officials have asked people to stay vigilant as COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations rise amid the emergence of new, more easily transmissible Omicron subvariants in the province.

As a resurgence of the virus threatens to put a damper on the festivities, organizers of the jazz fest say they're optimistic about the situation and are happy to be bringing 10 days of music and culture to Montrealers this year.

Maurin Auxemery, the festival's program director. (Submitted by the Montreal Jazz Festival)

"We're super, super, super excited," said Maurin Auxemery, the festival's program director. "This festival belongs to the people of Montreal, to the city."

Due to pandemic restrictions, the festival was reduced to a shortened concert series over a period of five days last September. In 2020, there were a series of concerts streamed online but no in-person events.

This year's lineup features several big names, including American hip hop band The Roots who will close out the festival with a free outdoor show July 9. Saxophonist Kamasi Washington, rapper Joey Bada$$, blues rock band Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats are among the other headliners.

"It's going to be a very good edition this year," Auxemery said. He said organizers are following the COVID-19 situation closely.

"We'll be very cautious about what the government is going to tell us, if there new restrictions and so on."

Happy to be back, some with a mask

Despite the increase in COVID-19 numbers, the government said it is not planning to reimpose mask measures or public health restrictions.

"We're not there and we are not headed in that direction," said Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau at a news conference Wednesday.

He is, however, encouraging people to wear masks when gathering indoors and at crowded outdoor events, especially those in at-risk groups. He said those at higher risk should also consider getting a booster shot, if they haven't already done so.

That's what made the decision to travel from Albany, N.Y. to attend the Montreal Jazz Festival so easy for Charles Touhey.

"I don't feel concern ... I have my booster shot," he said, excited to be attending the festival for the first time.

Charles Touhey came from Albany, N.Y. to attend the Montreal Jazz Festival for the first time. (CBC News)

"It's fantastic ... you can feel the energy of the crowds and just the vibes of the people here and the music is spectacular," he said.

Festival goer Jason Chatman, who travelled from Halifax to attend the festival for the third time, said it's liberating to be back in person among crowds of people outdoors.

"It's weird not wearing a mask, but at the same time it feels great," he said, adding that he'll be wearing one indoors for the foreseeable future.

Daniella Gerstmann says that leaving it up to individuals to decide whether or not to wear a mask 'doesn't feel like the safest option.' (CBC News)

Daniella Gerstmann is also happy to be back at the jazz fest, but if she attends indoor concerts, she's going to mask up as well.

"I know that it's up to individuals to decide [to wear a mask], so it doesn't feel like the safest option," she said.

"I think if I was vulnerable, I wouldn't come, so I don't know if it's the most responsible way."

Alice Green, for her part, said she's ecstatic to be back at the festival.

"It's so wonderful seeing everybody out and enjoying themselves, so I'm absolutely delighted to be here," she said.

Alice Green says she's very aware that the pandemic isn't over and hopes more and more people get vaccinated to ward off another wave of COVID-19. (CBC News)

She acknowledged the increase in COVID-19 cases in the province and said she's "very aware" that we've not yet reached the end of the pandemic.

"[It's] sad to hear because I think everybody's tired of it, they want to be free again, but I realize it's going to take a while," she said.

"But I'm hoping that more and more people get vaccinated so hopefully this will pass."