Montreal's Jazz Festival, Francos de Montréal plan to return this fall

The Montreal International Jazz Festival and les Francos de Montréal are hoping to return this fall, after being forced to cancel last summer and the one coming up due to the pandemic.

Organizers are planning to hold both virtual and outdoor shows. The rules around crowd size and other measures will depend on public health guidelines.

"We can't wait to see the microphones hooked up, the lights onstage, the musicians playing, the singers singing," said Laurent Saulnier, vice-president of programming at L'Équipe Spectra.

"We will follow the evolution of the health situation closely and the presentation of our two festivals will be done in compliance with the instructions and recommendations issued by Public Health."

Les Francos de Montréal, is set to take place from Sept. 9 to Sept. 12, while the Jazz festival is scheduled to run from Sept. 15 to Sept. 19 at the Place des Festivals.