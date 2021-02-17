Should hunting be allowed in Montreal? Some say no, but province says yes

Henry Nachaj has lived next to L'Anse-à-l'Orme nature park in Montreal's West Island for more than 30 years, and even though he's been a passionate hunter for five decades, he never does it close to home.

But the Kirkland resident says there are plenty of people ignoring municipal regulations and going after prey in the forest.

"Poachers. They're poachers. I would give them a good whipping," he said.

The City of Montreal does prohibit discharging a firearm on its territory, and federal laws prohibit shooting guns on the outskirts of cities in general.

But hunting laws are mostly made and enforced at the provincial level, and therein lies the problem, according to Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Mayor Paola Hawa.

Quebec's Ministry of Forests, Wildlife and Parks allows hunting by gun, bow and crossbow anywhere on the island as long as the authorized species of game is in season and the hunter has the appropriate permits. Trapping of fur-bearing animals is also authorized.

Hawa says it's time for that law to change.

"You don't mix weapons and an urban, natural park where families walk on weekends to get some fresh air," she said.

"Especially during these COVID times, these two just don't mix."

Guns, bows and traps

Hawa said the city has put up signs and tried to deter hunting, but the province needs to take action. So she is calling on Quebec Forests Minister Pierre Dufour to ban hunting on the island.

She said hearing gunshots is scary for nearby residents and families out enjoying the nature park. Hawa said most hunters use bows, but some use guns. There are also traps hidden throughout the forest.

She said there are salt licks and bales of hay planted around the woods, as well as blinds for hunters to hide behind. In 2019, she said provincial records show 14 deer were declared harvested by hunters in the L'Anse-à-l'Orme.

She said the area is getting increasingly populated, and the law allowing hunting on the island is not representative of the times.

L'Anse-à-l'Orme nature park is a popular place to walk, but it's also a popular place to hunt and opponents say that's a dangerous combination. (CBC)

As it stands, she said, provincial law trumps municipal regulations and there's little city councils can do to stop hunters.

"It's been years that we've been asking for that law to change, but there doesn't seem to be any appetite to do the right thing," Hawa said.

"We're not going to let go until that archaic law is changed and reflects reality and people can feel safe and secure while out for a nature walk."

Robert Beaudry, Montreal's executive committee member responsible for housing, is also pushing Quebec to restrict on-island hunting

"We want to prevent an accident and we want that all Montrealers can [feel] safe to visit the park," he said.

Ministry says hunting is good for environment

Hunting is the most effective way to control deer populations when there aren't any natural predators around, said Dominique David, spokesperson for the Ministry of Forests.

"When necessary, it is recommended that harvesting activities be framed by municipal bylaws which limit or prohibit the use of hunting gear for certain specific sectors," she said in an email.

"Many cities in North America regulate hunting to allow the collection of game in order to avoid overabundance while offering a very safe activity."

Short-range hunting has proven to be a safe activity, David said, and there are areas that have adjusted municipal regulations to allow hunting.

"For example, the City of Sherbrooke, thanks to its in-depth knowledge of the territory, has been able to adjust its regulations to allow the use of hunting gear under certain conditions in several places," David said.

"In this way, the city can allow a safe harvesting of game which makes it possible to maintain an ecological balance."