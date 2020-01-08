Montreal man who went to Iran to get married among plane crash victims

A Montreal man who returned to Iran to get married is among those dead after a Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed near Tehran, killing all 176 passengers and crew.

Siavash Ghafouri-Azar studied engineering and completed his master's at Concordia University.

Ghafouri-Azar's uncle, Reza Ghafouri-Azar, said a family member from Iran called him to let him know that Ghafouri-Azar was on the plane.

"He's like my son," he told CBC News.

"He was a great guy. Very dedicated to life, to people, very very decent guy to be honest," he said.

"One of the best I've seen in my life."

Ali Dolatabadi, one of Ghafouri-Azar's thesis supervisors and an engineering professor at Concordia, said he learned the news when one of his former students texted him the manifest.

Dolatabadi said he was a kind, diligent and talented student.

"When he started with us, he was working hard ... he really established a new methodology that we will use and are using [in our work]," he said.

Red Crescent workers check plastic bags at the site where the Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran. (Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA via Reuters)

The passenger jet, Flight PS752, crashed on Wednesday just minutes after taking off from Tehran's main airport, turning farmland into fields of flaming debris.

A Ukraine International Airlines statement said it is working to confirm the accuracy of reports regarding the cause of the crash.