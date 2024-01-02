Death of 2 pedestrians prompts calls for improved safety at busy Montreal intersection

The start of the new year has been marred by tragedy on the streets of Montreal, raising concerns among road safety advocates and residents who say more should be done to protect pedestrians and cyclists.

A 23-year-old man is currently in police custody following a hit-and-run incident that claimed the lives of two pedestrians, men aged 30 and 31, on Monday morning at the intersection of Henri-Bourassa and de l'Acadie boulevards.

"You need to be alert," said Gabriel Cadieux, an Ahuntsic-Cartierville resident who stressed the need for vigilance when crossing that particular intersection on foot.

"It's a large, busy intersection for pedestrians to cross."

Zaynab Ben El Madani, another nearby resident, said the intersection is heavily used by primary and high school students.

"This is the street that most kids use to go to school," El Madani said.

The sentiment was shared by numerous locals who worry about safety, especially after the recent tragedy.

For Adeline Ah-Lone-Chan, the collision was not a big surprise because of the way drivers and pedestrians pass through the intersection so carelessly. But she says it's "definitely worrying."

"It is a big intersection," she said. "When I take the car, you can see pedestrians don't look."

While she recognized the driver appears to have been at fault in this case, she said it's both drivers' and pedestrians' responsibility to pay attention.

Montreal police said the driver was likely speeding and ran a red light, resulting in the fatal collision. Both victims were declared dead at the scene.

Adeline Ah-Lone-Chan said pedestrians are often not talking the intersection seriously, and cross without looking or ignore the lights. (CBC)

After fleeing on foot and abandoning the vehicle, the driver was quickly arrested.

"We were able to find a vehicle at the corner of Henri Bourassa and Dutrisac [Street]," said Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant, spokesperson for the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).

The accused faces charges of dangerous driving causing death and operating a vehicle while impaired.

"We know for a fact that speed was a factor in that collision," said Brabant.

The City of Montreal plans to renovate Henri-Bourassa Boulevard over the next two years, adding a reserved bus lane and a bike lane.

Two pedestrians were fatally struck in a hit-and-run at the intersection of Henri-Bourassa and de l'Acadie boulevards, early Monday morning. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

That may not stop people from driving under the influence, but one pedestrian advocacy group says that could make it safer for people crossing the street.

"If you make the roads safer, there's a way to force you to be careful," said Séverine Le Page. "You have to realize that a vehicle is a tool and it's practical but also a potentially deadly weapon."

She is a spokesperson for Souliers et vélos fantômes Québec, a group that leaves white-painted shoes and bikes at locations where people have died. She said this particular intersection is in serious need of an upgrade to improve safety.

More than a dozen lanes converge at the intersection of Henri-Bourassa and de l'Acadie boulevards in Montreal. (CBC)

The intersection brings two major urban routes together, and there's a highway ramp nearby, she explained. Drivers don't want to slow down, she said, and they ignore the 50 km/h speed limit.

There is dense housing in the area and busy bus routes, she noted.

She said making the intersection safer is an important step, but there is more to do to protect cyclists and pedestrians.

Le Page also expressed hope that both the provincial and federal governments would consider more severe punishments for driving under the influence. She would like to see drivers lose their license permanently.

"Everybody has a collective responsibility to be careful behind the wheel," she said, noting it's not just about enforcement, as drivers need to simply drive more cautiously — respecting the speed limits and paying attention.

The SPVM is continuing its investigation, collecting surveillance footage to corroborate witness testimonies.