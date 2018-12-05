Montreal unveils ambitious plan to integrate new immigrants into city life

Montreal will introduce a host of measures over the next three years aimed at cutting the unemployment rate of immigrants in the city and boosting their access to cheap housing, Mayor Valérie Plante announced Wednesday.

"With the implementation of this plan, the municipal administration has met the winning conditions that will accelerate the process of integrating newcomers to maximize their full participation in Montreal life," Plante said at a news conference in the borough of Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension.

She described the plan, titled "Montreal Inclusive," as a first for the city. Her announcement comes one day after the provincial government confirmed its intention to cut the number of immigrants Quebec accepts by more than 20 per cent next year.

Montreal's goal, said Plante, is to be an example of openness, safety and inclusiveness while providing integration services. The city will also work to assure employers, and the rest of the population, improves their reception and inclusion capacities.

Services for migrants with uncertain status

Under Montreal's integration plan, the city will transfer additional funds to community groups that provide services to immigrants.

The city will also provide protection and access to services for migrants whose legal status is uncertain.

Plante said she wants new immigrants to feel welcome when they arrive in the city.

When the provincial plan to cut immigration numbers was announced Tuesday, Plante immediately raised concerns about the impact it will have on existing labour shortages in Montreal.

The Plante administration, however, will cease calling Montreal a "sanctuary city," which had been an initiative of former mayor Denis Coderre.

Magda Popeanu, the executive committee member in charge of diversity, said Montreal will describe itself instead as "a responsible and committed city with an emphasis on actions on the ground to protect the entire population of Montreal, regardless of status, without fear."