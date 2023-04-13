Content
Montreal says street, sidewalk cleaning delayed up to 3 weeks by ice storm

Montreal's spring cleaning of streets and sidewalks has been delayed by up to three weeks as city crews are still collecting the debris left by the April 5 ice storm.

Half of the city's cleanup staff is still focused on collecting fallen branches

Mechanical equipment used to clean sidewalk
Street sweepers have to clean up some 150,000 tonnes of gravel that was spread throughout the winter to improve traction in Montreal. (Radio-Canada)

"People will have to be patient," said city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin on Thursday.

Cleaning up all the branches and fallen trees will take at least another week and then the machines can get to work sweeping up all the litter revealed by melting snow and the loose gravel that's spread all winter for extra grip, he explained.

How much gravel needs to be swept up and disposed of? About 150,000 tonnes, he said.

Normally spring cleaning takes four to six weeks, Sabourin said, but some areas of the city will experience considerable delays since about half of cleaning crews have been assigned to picking up branches.

Person loading branches into back of truck
Cleaning up the fallen trees in branches in Montreal is ongoing and could take at least another week, the city says. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

The other half are operating the mechanical brooms, he said.

"We've deployed as many employees as we can to the housekeeping operation," Sabourin said.

He encouraged citizens to help by leaving bundles of wood on the edge of properties rather than on sidewalks or in roadways where it blocks street and sidewalk sweeping machinery.

The delays will likely lead to longer-than-usual grass in the parks later in the season, he noted, as crews will instead be working on catching up on the cleaning.

"It will not be bad for the bees," he said with a smile.

While there has been an effort to check the city's parks for trees weakened by the storm, Montreal officials still recommend people be vigilant when out enjoying the warmer weather so as to avoid any falling branches.

with files from Radio-Canada

