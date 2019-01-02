Montreal de-icing ongoing as frigid cold complicates effort

Montreal is slipping and sliding into 2019 as the city works to deal with the rain and snow that fell on New Years Eve.

The job was made more difficult for crews with temperatures below –10 C for most of the morning on Wednesday, said city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin.

"So even if everything was already salted we need to go back again and again and with our crews," said Sabourin.

While all sidewalks in the Ville-Marie borough have been salted, the city is doing a second pass on Wednesday. It is also putting down rocks to add traction for pedestrians and vehicles.

The city is asking citizens to tell them about icy sidewalks by calling 311 or using the Montréal - Resident Services mobile app to send photos of problem areas.

The city's main concern is keeping ares near hospitals, Metro entrances and bus stops clear of ice. With those spots managed, Sabourin said the city is now focusing on de-icing residential sidewalks and roads.