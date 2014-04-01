Montreal hunts for more cash by raising fines on bylaw violations
The city fell short of its targets for ticket revenues this year, but sets higher ones for 2020
When all is said and done, the City of Montreal expects to collect approximately $177.8 million in parking tickets, fines and bylaw violations by the end of the year.
That is well below the city's goal, set out in last year's budget, of raising $208.4 million from ticketing.
But the Projet Montréal administration is undeterred. It is setting an even higher target for fine revenues this year, to the tune of about $218.6 million.
It hopes to accomplish this in a number of ways.
Fines for certain parking and traffic violations, for example, will go up by two per cent on January 1.
Mayor Valérie Plante, though, is promising not to bring back the much-despised quota system that her administration got rid of in early 2018.
Under the system, police officers were given specific numbers of tickets they were to hand out. Their superiors earned bonuses when the quotas were met.
"We're staying away from that," Plante said Monday as she released the city's budget for 2020.
The city does, however, plan to issue more tickets for things like car alarms going off unexpectedly or noise bylaw violations, according to budget documents.
It also hopes to generate more revenue from fines associated with car-towing operations, like those that accompany the city's snow removal efforts.
Benoit Dorais, chair of Montreal's executive committee, said the city is also looking at other fines it can increase to generate revenue. But he promised the increases wouldn't be across-the-board.
"We're not in a catastrophic scenario of raising tickets. Absolutely not," Dorais said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.