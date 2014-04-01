Montreal hunts for more cash by raising fines on bylaw violations

When all is said and done, the City of Montreal expects to collect approximately $177.8 million in parking tickets, fines and bylaw violations by the end of the year.



That is well below the city's goal, set out in last year's budget, of raising $208.4 million from ticketing.

But the Projet Montréal administration is undeterred. It is setting an even higher target for fine revenues this year, to the tune of about $218.6 million.

It hopes to accomplish this in a number of ways.



Fines for certain parking and traffic violations, for example, will go up by two per cent on January 1.



Mayor Valérie Plante, though, is promising not to bring back the much-despised quota system that her administration got rid of in early 2018.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante promised not to revive the quota system in order to raise more money from ticketing. (Simon Nakonechny/CBC)

Under the system, police officers were given specific numbers of tickets they were to hand out. Their superiors earned bonuses when the quotas were met.

"We're staying away from that," Plante said Monday as she released the city's budget for 2020.

The city does, however, plan to issue more tickets for things like car alarms going off unexpectedly or noise bylaw violations, according to budget documents.

It also hopes to generate more revenue from fines associated with car-towing operations, like those that accompany the city's snow removal efforts.



Benoit Dorais, chair of Montreal's executive committee, said the city is also looking at other fines it can increase to generate revenue. But he promised the increases wouldn't be across-the-board.

"We're not in a catastrophic scenario of raising tickets. Absolutely not," Dorais said.