Montreal hospital offers free hot meals as food banks struggle
The initiative is also a way to build relationships with those facing financial hardship
Montreal's Notre-Dame Hospital is opening up its cafeteria to give families new to Canada and people experiencing homelessness free hot meals.
The initiative is a way to build relationships with those facing financial hardship with the goal of identifying, caring for and supporting them as they might not know where to find other services or refuse help.
Food banks in the city are also struggling to meet the needs of an ever growing clientele. This year, food bank use was up 15 per cent from 2021, and 35 per cent since 2019.
"We have a lot of difficulty dealing with high levels of demand like that," said Martin Munger, general manager of Food Banks of Quebec.
He said in the past organizations managed to meet the demand thanks to donors, but it is increasingly difficult to get enough of them.
The Notre-Dame Hospital is currently providing meals for about 800 people and other facilities like Verdun Hospital may soon follow suit.
Based on a report by Radio-Canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?