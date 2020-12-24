Montreal hospitals risk running out of beds for COVID-19 patients by mid-January, projections warn

Hospitals in Montreal are rapidly using up the space they have allotted for COVID-19 patients and could run out of beds by Jan. 12, according to bleak new projections released by a government research centre.

This is the first time the research institute — the Institut national d'excellence en santé et services sociaux — has warned about the possibility of Montreal hospitals being overrun by COVID-19 patients.

The projections, which are released weekly, note that hospitalizations have doubled in the Montreal area over the past month.

"Contrary to previous weeks, exceeding the dedicated capacity can't be excluded, all the more so because half the designated beds are already occupied," the report says.

The projections cover both regular bed and intensive care unit capacity. While both are in danger of being overrun in early January, the projections indicate it is the existing regular unit capacity (1,200 beds) that is more stretched.

Faced with the rising number of hospitalizations, Quebec's Health Ministry has asked some Montreal hospitals to increase the number of beds available for COVID-19 patients.

The McGill University Health Centre said Wednesday it had begun moving adult patients from the Royal Victoria Hospital to the Montreal Children's Hospital.

"Our adult MUHC colleagues are running full tilt, and relocating staff significantly, to care for so many sick adults," Dr. Robert Barnes, a senior administrator at the Children's, said in a statement.

The INESSS has already been warning that hospital capacity was nearing its limit outside of Montreal. That remains a possibility, but is less likely compared to the situation in Montreal, according to the projections.

On Thursday, Quebec posted yet another record-high number of new cases of COVID-19, 2,349. The province has reported a record-setting number of COVID-19 cases every day this week.

"The second wave is hitting hard and the holiday break is more pertinent than ever," Health Minister Christian Dubé said on Twitter, referring to the two-week closure of non-essential businesses that will begin Friday.

Many public health experts, however, have questioned whether the two-week break is long, or broad, enough to ease the strain on the health-care system.

