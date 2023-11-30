Montreal police investigating homicide of 23-year-old man in Lachine

Montreal police are now calling the death of a 23-year-old man in the Lachine borough a homicide.

Police say they were called around 5:30 p.m Wednesday to an apartment on Duranceau Avenue and Des Érables Street in the Ville Saint-Pierre neighbourhood.

When Urgences-santé arrived on site, they found the man unconscious with injuries to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant says the death was first treated as suspicious, but the investigation so far has lead police to believe it was a homicide.

"The injuries were marks of violence that were on the man," said Brabant.

The circumstances around the death are still unknown and the SPVM's major crimes unit is investigating.

His death marks the city's 32nd homicide of the year.

Police are hoping to look over surveillance camera footage for evidence Thursday. No arrests have been made.