Man arrested in Halifax in connection with Montreal homicide

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a homicide that happened in downtown Montreal in October 2021 was arrested in Halifax on Friday with the help of local police, Montreal police (SPVM) said Monday.

The 26-year-old suspect is still in Nova Scotia but appeared in Montreal court via video-conference on Monday and was charged with murder, the SPVM said in a statement.

The suspect was seen with the victim on Oct. 29 at Place Henri-Dunant park, close to Atwater Metro, before the pair and two others were seen walking toward an alley near Hope Ave., police said.

A 24-year-old man was later found with a stab wound at around 7:30 p.m. that night, and died in hospital soon after, they added. It was the 27th homicide that year.

Halifax police assisted in the arrest alongside investigators with the SPVM, and helped search the home of the man.