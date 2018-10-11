Man dies after fight in hallway of Ahuntsic-Cartierville apartment building

A 57-year-old man has died after a fight broke out in an apartment building in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough Thursday morning.

Montreal police were called to the building on Henri-Bourrassa Boulevard, near Clark Street, just before 7:30 a.m., spokesperson Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said.

The first officer who arrived at the scene found the man in the hallway of the apartment building, seriously injured.

He was declared dead in hospital.

The death marks the city's 21st homicide of the year. There were 16 homicides at this time last year.

No arrests have been made in connection with the death, Brabant said.